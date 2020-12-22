Hargreaves Lansdown (OTCMKTS:HRGLY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown (OTCMKTS:HRGLY) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.

HRGLY has been the topic of several other reports. Peel Hunt raised shares of Hargreaves Lansdown to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Liberum Capital raised Hargreaves Lansdown from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Hargreaves Lansdown from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Hargreaves Lansdown from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hargreaves Lansdown presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $53.00.

OTCMKTS:HRGLY opened at $41.31 on Monday. Hargreaves Lansdown has a 52 week low of $27.76 and a 52 week high of $49.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.71. The firm has a market cap of $9.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.29 and a beta of 1.21.

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. It primarily operates Vantage, a direct-to-investor platform. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs.

