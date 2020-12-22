Hamilton Capital LLC Reduces Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Hamilton Capital LLC cut its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,079 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 349 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for 0.4% of Hamilton Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Hamilton Capital LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 230.5% during the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 195 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the second quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 341 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Microsoft from $218.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $245.00 target price on Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $260.00 price target on Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $236.71.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.43, for a total value of $6,372,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 189,064 shares in the company, valued at $40,162,865.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 104,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.52, for a total transaction of $23,253,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,392,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $309,875,343.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 334,500 shares of company stock valued at $74,142,240 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft stock opened at $222.59 on Tuesday. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $132.52 and a 12-month high of $232.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 trillion, a PE ratio of 35.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $214.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $209.18.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The software giant reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.29. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. The firm had revenue of $37.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.67 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.89%.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn that includes Talent, Learning, Sales, and Marketing solutions, as well as premium subscriptions; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

