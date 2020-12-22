GVC Holdings PLC (OTCMKTS:GMVHF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of GVC Holdings PLC (OTCMKTS:GMVHF) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of GVC in a report on Friday, November 13th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GVC in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of GVC in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GVC in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of GVC in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th.

Get GVC alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS GMVHF traded down $0.40 during trading on Thursday, hitting $15.35. 514 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,777. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.65 and its 200 day moving average is $11.55. GVC has a fifty-two week low of $3.53 and a fifty-two week high of $15.75.

GVC Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online gaming company in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company provides online betting, casino, poker, and bingo services through mobile and web under the Bwin brand; online and multi-channel betting services under the Ladbrokes brand; street and online betting under the Coral brand; sports betting, poker, and casino games under the Crystalbet brand; software and technology for race books and sportsbook under the Stadium brand; online sports betting, casino, and gaming products under the Eurobet brand; sports action and horse racing under the Neds brand; sports betting, casinos, games, and poker under the Sportingbet brand; peer-to-peer sports betting exchange under the Betdaq brand; and online bingo, sportsbook, casino, and poker access under the Betboo brand, as well as operates an online casino website for German-speaking markets under the CasinoClub brand.

Read More: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for GVC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GVC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.