Guggenheim Capital LLC Takes $90,000 Position in Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI)

Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 14,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Lannett by 52.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,911 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Lannett in the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Lannett in the third quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of Lannett by 37.5% in the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 13,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Lannett in the second quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Institutional investors own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

LCI stock opened at $6.37 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $265.63 million, a PE ratio of -8.85 and a beta of 1.28. Lannett Company, Inc. has a one year low of $4.89 and a one year high of $10.34. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.02.

Lannett (NYSE:LCI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.04). Lannett had a positive return on equity of 12.62% and a negative net margin of 5.09%. The firm had revenue of $126.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Lannett Company, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

LCI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Lannett in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Lannett in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Lannett from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lannett from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Lannett from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Lannett presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.50.

Lannett Company, Inc develops, manufactures, packages, markets, and distributes generic versions of brand pharmaceutical products in the United States. The company offers solid oral and extended release, topical, liquid, nasal, and oral solution finished dosage forms of drugs that address a range of therapeutic areas, as well as ophthalmic, nasal, patch, foam, buccal, sublingual, suspensions, soft gel, injectable, and oral dosages.

