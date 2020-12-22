Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 2,651 Shares of Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NTG)

Guggenheim Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NTG) by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,300 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,651 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund were worth $193,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NTG. Capital City Trust Co. FL bought a new position in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund during the third quarter valued at $165,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. bought a new position in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund during the third quarter valued at $248,000. Aristides Capital LLC grew its holdings in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund by 133.9% during the third quarter. Aristides Capital LLC now owns 46,777 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 26,777 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund by 2.7% in the third quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 77,446 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund by 427.6% in the third quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 90,283 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 73,170 shares during the period.

Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund stock opened at $21.35 on Tuesday. Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $5.00 and a one year high of $116.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.67.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 23rd were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 20th.

Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund Profile

Tortoise MLP Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC It invests in public equity markets. The fund primarily invests in equity securities of MLPs and their affiliates, with an emphasis on natural gas infrastructure Master Limited Partnerships.

