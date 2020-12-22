Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $157,000 Stock Position in Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,753 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,750 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Matrix Service worth $157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MTRX. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Matrix Service by 102.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 417,636 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,130,000 after purchasing an additional 211,817 shares during the last quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Matrix Service by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 846,919 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,072,000 after purchasing an additional 143,072 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Matrix Service by 317.4% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 142,304 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 108,214 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Matrix Service by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 433,603 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,729,000 after purchasing an additional 105,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adirondack Research & Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Matrix Service during the 2nd quarter worth $984,000. Institutional investors own 84.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director James Harry Miller acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.98 per share, with a total value of $26,940.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MTRX. BidaskClub lowered shares of Matrix Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Matrix Service from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Matrix Service from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

NASDAQ MTRX opened at $10.05 on Tuesday. Matrix Service has a twelve month low of $7.11 and a twelve month high of $23.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $266.01 million, a PE ratio of -6.32 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.19.

Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.16). Matrix Service had a positive return on equity of 0.52% and a negative net margin of 4.47%. The business had revenue of $182.77 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Matrix Service will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Matrix Service Company provides engineering, fabrication, infrastructure, construction, and maintenance services primarily to the oil, gas, power, petrochemical, industrial, agricultural, mining, and minerals markets in the United States, Canada, South Korea, Australia, and internationally. The company's Electrical Infrastructure segment offers power delivery services, including construction of new substations, upgrades of existing substations, short-run transmission line installations, distribution upgrades, and maintenance; and emergency and storm restoration services.

