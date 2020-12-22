Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $106,000 Stock Holdings in Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO)

Guggenheim Capital LLC decreased its stake in Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) by 28.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,482 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,509 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Talos Energy were worth $106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Talos Energy by 62.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 3,817 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Talos Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $99,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Talos Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $70,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Talos Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $147,000. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Talos Energy by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 20,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 1,533 shares during the period.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Talos Energy from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. ValuEngine cut Talos Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub raised Talos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Northland Securities initiated coverage on Talos Energy in a research note on Monday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.38.

Shares of NYSE TALO opened at $8.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $586.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 3.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.19. Talos Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.00 and a 52 week high of $31.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $135.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.68 million. Talos Energy had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 8.15%. On average, analysts predict that Talos Energy Inc. will post -0.86 EPS for the current year.

Talos Energy

Talos Energy Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the exploration and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States Gulf of Mexico and offshore Mexico. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Houston, Texas.

