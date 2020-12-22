Guggenheim Capital LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lessened its holdings in Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR) by 11.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,601 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco Mortgage Capital were worth $120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,866,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,366,000 after purchasing an additional 6,356 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 174,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 17,465 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 50.6% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 46,217 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 15,534 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 143,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 6,995 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 48,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 10,597 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $2.75 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.80.

Shares of IVR stock opened at $3.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $584.03 million, a P/E ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.26. Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.56 and a 12 month high of $15.73.

Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.04. Research analysts predict that Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James R. Lientz, Jr. sold 10,888 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.42, for a total value of $37,236.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 43,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,244.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities, and other mortgage-related assets. It invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) and commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) that are guaranteed by a U.S.

