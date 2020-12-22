Guangshen Railway (NYSE:GSH) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $9.44

Posted by on Dec 22nd, 2020 // Comments off

Guangshen Railway Company Limited (NYSE:GSH) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $9.44 and traded as low as $9.02. Guangshen Railway shares last traded at $9.15, with a volume of 6,573 shares.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.52 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.13 and a 200 day moving average of $9.44.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GSH. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Guangshen Railway in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Guangshen Railway in the third quarter worth about $494,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its stake in Guangshen Railway by 436.0% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 107,889 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $902,000 after purchasing an additional 87,762 shares in the last quarter. 0.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Guangshen Railway (NYSE:GSH)

Guangshen Railway Company Limited engages in the railway passenger and freight transportation business in the People's Republic of China. The company's passenger transportation services include the operation of Guangzhou-Shenzhen inter-city express trains, long-distance trains, and Guangzhou-Hong Kong city through trains.

See Also: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Guangshen Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guangshen Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.