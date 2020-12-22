Guangshen Railway (NYSE:GSH) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $9.44

Guangshen Railway Company Limited (NYSE:GSH) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $9.44 and traded as low as $9.02. Guangshen Railway shares last traded at $9.15, with a volume of 6,573 shares.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.52 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.13 and a 200 day moving average of $9.44.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GSH. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Guangshen Railway in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Guangshen Railway in the third quarter worth about $494,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its stake in Guangshen Railway by 436.0% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 107,889 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $902,000 after purchasing an additional 87,762 shares in the last quarter. 0.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Guangshen Railway Company Limited engages in the railway passenger and freight transportation business in the People's Republic of China. The company's passenger transportation services include the operation of Guangzhou-Shenzhen inter-city express trains, long-distance trains, and Guangzhou-Hong Kong city through trains.

