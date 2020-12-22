GSX Techedu (NYSE:GSX) Stock Price Down 7.8%

GSX Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GSX) shares fell 7.8% on Monday . The company traded as low as $55.16 and last traded at $55.20. 5,665,783 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 22% from the average session volume of 4,626,533 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.90.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Nomura Instinet reaffirmed a “reduce” rating on shares of GSX Techedu in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Nomura lowered GSX Techedu from a “neutral” rating to a “reduce” rating and cut their target price for the company from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. UBS Group lowered GSX Techedu from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of GSX Techedu from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of GSX Techedu from $72.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. GSX Techedu has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $66.14.

The firm has a market capitalization of $12.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -157.63 and a beta of -0.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $66.05 and its 200 day moving average is $77.61.

GSX Techedu (NYSE:GSX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported ($3.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.02) by ($1.60). The firm had revenue of $289.53 million during the quarter. GSX Techedu had a negative net margin of 10.56% and a negative return on equity of 38.75%. On average, research analysts expect that GSX Techedu Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of GSX Techedu by 61.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,562,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,131,962,000 after acquiring an additional 4,773,586 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in GSX Techedu by 35.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,199,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,845,000 after purchasing an additional 2,689,161 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in GSX Techedu in the 2nd quarter valued at $110,071,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in shares of GSX Techedu by 15,655.3% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 756,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,911,000 after acquiring an additional 751,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in GSX Techedu by 37.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,354,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,167,000 after acquiring an additional 644,976 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.73% of the company’s stock.

GSX Techedu Inc, a technology-driven education company, provides online K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. Its K-12 after-school tutoring courses cover various K-12 academic subjects, including mathematics, English, Chinese, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, and political science.

