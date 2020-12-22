GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.51

GSI Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSIT) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.51 and traded as high as $7.40. GSI Technology shares last traded at $7.38, with a volume of 107,579 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of $174.47 million, a PE ratio of -8.79 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.51.

GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.66 million for the quarter. GSI Technology had a negative net margin of 61.99% and a negative return on equity of 22.69%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GSIT. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of GSI Technology by 93.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,096 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 2,940 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of GSI Technology by 10.7% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 65,016 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 6,293 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in shares of GSI Technology by 25.2% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 44,252 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 8,904 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of GSI Technology by 45.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 30,351 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 9,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GSI Technology in the third quarter valued at about $61,000. 32.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GSI Technology Company Profile (NASDAQ:GSIT)

GSI Technology, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and markets semiconductor memory solutions to networking, industrial, medical, aerospace, and military customers in the United States, China, Singapore, Germany, the Netherlands, and internationally. It offers static random access memory (SRAM) products, such as SyncBurst for microprocessor cache and other applications; No Bus Turnaround SRAMs to address the needs of networking and telecom applications; SigmaQuad and SigmaDDR products for density and random transaction rate requirements of networking and telecom applications; and radiation-hardened and radiation-tolerant SRAMs for aerospace and military applications, such as networking satellites and missiles.

