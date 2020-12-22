Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NYSE:GO) CEO Eric J. Jr. Lindberg Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NYSE:GO) CEO Eric J. Jr. Lindberg sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.29, for a total value of $982,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,969,843.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE:GO opened at $39.08 on Tuesday. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a 12-month low of $28.11 and a 12-month high of $48.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.12.

Grocery Outlet (NYSE:GO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $764.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $758.50 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 EPS.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $333,000. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 30,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,195,000 after buying an additional 7,300 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 248,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,760,000 after purchasing an additional 50,105 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 45.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,511,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,668,000 after purchasing an additional 473,431 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 45.4% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 150,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,140,000 after purchasing an additional 47,000 shares during the period.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Grocery Outlet from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. BidaskClub raised Grocery Outlet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Grocery Outlet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Grocery Outlet in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Grocery Outlet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.25.

Grocery Outlet Company Profile

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a chain of grocery stores in the United States. The company offers products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, frozen, beer and wine, general merchandise, and health and beauty care products; and natural, organic, specialty, and healthy products.

