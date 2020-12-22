Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Lowers Stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can reduced its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) by 42.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,045 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas were worth $102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JBF Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the third quarter worth about $34,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 97.1% in the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 573,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,965,000 after buying an additional 282,485 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 1.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 963,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,250,000 after buying an additional 14,726 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 24.9% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,948,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,075,000 after buying an additional 388,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 1.8% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,393,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,715,000 after buying an additional 77,310 shares during the last quarter. 62.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on MGY shares. MKM Partners cut shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.31.

In other news, CEO Stephen I. Chazen purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.77 per share, for a total transaction of $230,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 5.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MGY opened at $7.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.30 and a 200 day moving average of $6.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 2.71. Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. has a 12-month low of $3.23 and a 12-month high of $13.28.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $121.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.77 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a negative net margin of 199.68% and a negative return on equity of 1.06%. Sell-side analysts predict that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. The company's properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

