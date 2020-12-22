Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $90,000 Position in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can cut its holdings in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) by 95.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 106,742 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $90,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Service Co. International in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Service Co. International during the third quarter valued at $60,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Service Co. International during the first quarter valued at $60,000. Cerebellum GP LLC lifted its stake in Service Co. International by 3,622.5% in the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 1,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,449 shares during the period. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in Service Co. International in the third quarter valued at about $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SCI shares. Raymond James raised their price target on Service Co. International from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Service Co. International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. ValuEngine cut Service Co. International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Service Co. International from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.86.

In other news, VP Steven A. Tidwell sold 25,700 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.28, for a total value of $1,317,896.00. Also, VP Elisabeth G. Nash sold 46,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.13, for a total value of $2,294,371.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 168,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,260,423.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 220,616 shares of company stock worth $11,036,920. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SCI opened at $48.74 on Tuesday. Service Co. International has a 52-week low of $33.93 and a 52-week high of $52.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.20 and its 200-day moving average is $44.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $8.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.05, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.76.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.36. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 12.50%. The company had revenue of $918.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $801.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Service Co. International will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Service Co. International’s payout ratio is 44.21%.

About Service Co. International

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

