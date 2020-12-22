Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Decreases Stock Position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can cut its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) by 97.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,317 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 74,364 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries were worth $78,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 11.1% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 3,154,685 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $70,665,000 after buying an additional 314,798 shares during the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP raised its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 1.3% in the third quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 2,030,070 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,474,000 after purchasing an additional 26,250 shares during the last quarter. Anatole Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the third quarter worth about $37,840,000. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 0.9% in the third quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,244,413 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,875,000 after purchasing an additional 11,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc purchased a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the third quarter worth about $23,172,000. Institutional investors own 81.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KLIC stock opened at $32.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.59 and a 200 day moving average of $25.44. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.98 and a beta of 1.18. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.91 and a twelve month high of $34.24.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.02). Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 7.92%. The business had revenue of $177.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.00 million. Research analysts anticipate that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 24th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This is a positive change from Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 23rd. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.53%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Kulicke and Soffa Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.20.

In other Kulicke and Soffa Industries news, VP Zamir Shai Soloveizik sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $814,770. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nelson Munpun Wong sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.47, for a total value of $132,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 149,574 shares in the company, valued at $3,959,223.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 12,500 shares of company stock worth $339,700. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Company Profile

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates in two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The Capital Equipment segment manufactures and sells ball and wedge bonders, and advanced packaging and electronic assembly solutions.

