Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Buys 1,033 Shares of Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,531 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Upwork were worth $117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of UPWK. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Upwork during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $17,732,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its position in Upwork by 177.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 1,478,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,787,000 after buying an additional 945,735 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Upwork by 182.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,053,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,214,000 after buying an additional 680,472 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Upwork during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,493,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Upwork by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,189,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,820,000 after buying an additional 252,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.16% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 1,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.65, for a total value of $27,134.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 410,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,467,264.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Eric Gilpin sold 3,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.63, for a total transaction of $127,947.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 149,723 shares of company stock worth $4,562,933 in the last quarter. 25.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Upwork stock opened at $40.49 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Upwork Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.14 and a 12-month high of $40.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.53 and its 200 day moving average is $19.76. The company has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of -155.73 and a beta of 1.56.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.06. Upwork had a negative net margin of 8.91% and a negative return on equity of 11.18%. The company had revenue of $88.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. Upwork’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Upwork Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UPWK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Upwork from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Upwork from $27.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Upwork from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Upwork from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Upwork from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

Upwork Inc operates an online talent marketplace that enables businesses (clients) to find and work with various independent professionals and agencies (freelancers) in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's platform provides access to talent with approximately 8,000 skills across approximately 70 categories, including content marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, graphic design, mobile development, sales, and web development.

