Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Acquires 572 Shares of Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF) by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,655 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Waterstone Financial were worth $108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WSBF. Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Waterstone Financial by 16.9% in the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 464,882 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $6,894,000 after acquiring an additional 67,080 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Waterstone Financial by 2.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 159,064 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,359,000 after acquiring an additional 3,802 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its stake in Waterstone Financial by 12.7% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 151,911 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,353,000 after acquiring an additional 17,151 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Waterstone Financial by 25.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 124,042 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after acquiring an additional 24,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Waterstone Financial by 90.4% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 120,072 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,860,000 after acquiring an additional 56,999 shares during the last quarter. 61.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Waterstone Financial alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Waterstone Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Waterstone Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Shares of Waterstone Financial stock opened at $18.15 on Tuesday. Waterstone Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.10 and a fifty-two week high of $19.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $456.69 million, a P/E ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 0.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.92.

Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The savings and loans company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.53. Waterstone Financial had a net margin of 19.04% and a return on equity of 12.36%. The firm had revenue of $89.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.90 million. On average, analysts expect that Waterstone Financial, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 8th. This is a positive change from Waterstone Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Waterstone Financial’s payout ratio is 35.04%.

In other news, Director Ellen Syburg Bartel sold 19,762 shares of Waterstone Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.20, for a total transaction of $359,668.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,262 shares in the company, valued at $678,168.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 12.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Waterstone Financial Profile

Waterstone Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for WaterStone Bank SSB that provides various financial services to customers in southeastern Wisconsin, the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The Community Banking segment offers consumer and business banking products and services, such as deposit and transactional solutions, including checking accounts, online banking and bill pay services, and money transfer services, as well as credit, debit, and pre-paid cards; investable funds solutions comprising savings, money market deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; lending solutions consisting of residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, real estate financing, business loans, and business lines of credit; and fixed and variable annuities, and insurance products, as well as trust and investment management accounts.

Featured Article: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSBF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF).

Receive News & Ratings for Waterstone Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waterstone Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.