Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Acquires 27,484 Shares of National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) by 250.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 27,484 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in National CineMedia were worth $97,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NCMI. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in National CineMedia by 13.0% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,626,148 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,560,000 after purchasing an additional 531,467 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in National CineMedia by 3.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,234,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,667,000 after acquiring an additional 35,435 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in National CineMedia by 1.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 987,574 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,934,000 after acquiring an additional 15,334 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of National CineMedia by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 730,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,983,000 after buying an additional 120,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of National CineMedia by 535.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 708,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,103,000 after buying an additional 596,498 shares during the last quarter. 82.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. MKM Partners decreased their target price on shares of National CineMedia from $3.00 to $2.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 9th. TheStreet raised shares of National CineMedia from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. Barrington Research decreased their target price on shares of National CineMedia from $5.50 to $4.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of National CineMedia from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of National CineMedia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.00.

NCMI opened at $3.53 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.33 and its 200-day moving average is $3.08. National CineMedia, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.62 and a 1-year high of $9.85. The company has a market cap of $280.92 million, a P/E ratio of -23.53 and a beta of 1.89.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The business services provider reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.03. National CineMedia had a negative net margin of 5.00% and a negative return on equity of 8.22%. The business had revenue of $6.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.35 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 94.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that National CineMedia, Inc. will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 13th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.93%. National CineMedia’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.57%.

National CineMedia Company Profile

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates a digital in-theater network in North America. The company engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

