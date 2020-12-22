Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Acquires 14,896 Shares of MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) by 280.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 20,201 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,896 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in MRC Global were worth $121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MRC Global by 34.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,527,553 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,028,000 after purchasing an additional 389,899 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of MRC Global by 54.5% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 639,285 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,736,000 after acquiring an additional 225,585 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MRC Global by 27.4% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 803,447 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,440,000 after acquiring an additional 172,751 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MRC Global during the second quarter valued at $184,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its stake in shares of MRC Global by 90.1% during the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 114,992 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 54,502 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MRC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised MRC Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. BidaskClub raised MRC Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on MRC Global in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.69.

NYSE:MRC opened at $6.50 on Tuesday. MRC Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.31 and a 1-year high of $14.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $534.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 2.54.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $585.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $559.89 million. MRC Global had a positive return on equity of 0.62% and a negative net margin of 10.67%. Sell-side analysts predict that MRC Global Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company supplies products across various markets, such as upstream, midstream, and downstream. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; and other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation products, top work components, and valve modification services, as well as measurement, steam, and instrumentation products.

