Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on GSBD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Goldman Sachs BDC from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. ValuEngine raised Goldman Sachs BDC from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Goldman Sachs BDC has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.44.

Shares of GSBD opened at $19.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.33. Goldman Sachs BDC has a 52-week low of $8.00 and a 52-week high of $22.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 63.47 and a beta of 1.42.

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45. Goldman Sachs BDC had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 9.56%. Equities research analysts predict that Goldman Sachs BDC will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. Goldman Sachs BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 90.91%.

In related news, Director Carlos E. Evans acquired 2,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.71 per share, with a total value of $49,880.86. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 14,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $270,284.66. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 15,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 1,769 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Goldman Sachs BDC by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 77,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Goldman Sachs BDC by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 178,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,691,000 after acquiring an additional 2,850 shares during the period. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Goldman Sachs BDC by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 3,378 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Goldman Sachs BDC by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 249,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,756,000 after acquiring an additional 10,245 shares during the period. 29.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Goldman Sachs BDC

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

