Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.44.

GSBD has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered Goldman Sachs BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded Goldman Sachs BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Goldman Sachs BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th.

Get Goldman Sachs BDC alerts:

In related news, Director Carlos E. Evans acquired 2,666 shares of Goldman Sachs BDC stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.71 per share, for a total transaction of $49,880.86. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 14,446 shares in the company, valued at $270,284.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GSBD. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Goldman Sachs BDC by 13.2% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 15,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 1,769 shares in the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 20.7% during the second quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 3,378 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 6.9% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 174,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,625,000 after buying an additional 11,245 shares during the last quarter. Homrich & Berg grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 87.1% during the second quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 22,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 10,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transcend Wealth Collective LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC during the third quarter worth about $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GSBD opened at $19.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.47 and a beta of 1.42. Goldman Sachs BDC has a twelve month low of $8.00 and a twelve month high of $22.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.98 and a 200 day moving average of $16.33.

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. Goldman Sachs BDC had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 9.56%. Equities analysts predict that Goldman Sachs BDC will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. Goldman Sachs BDC’s payout ratio is currently 90.91%.

About Goldman Sachs BDC

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

Further Reading: Are FAANG stocks a good investment?

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.