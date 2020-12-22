Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Separately, BidaskClub raised Golden Ocean Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 12th.

Shares of GOGL stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $4.50. 4,734 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 335,237. Golden Ocean Group has a twelve month low of $2.52 and a twelve month high of $5.97. The firm has a market cap of $644.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.39 and a beta of 1.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The shipping company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $185.58 million for the quarter. Golden Ocean Group had a positive return on equity of 0.26% and a negative net margin of 17.84%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOGL. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group during the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group in the second quarter worth $73,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group in the second quarter worth $192,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 453.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 54,212 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 44,424 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 7.8% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 81,909 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 5,897 shares during the period. 11.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Golden Ocean Group

Golden Ocean Group Limited, a shipping company, owns and operates a fleet of dry bulk vessels comprising of Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, and Ultramax vessels worldwide. It owns and operates dry bulk vessels in the spot and time charter markets. The company transports bulk commodities, such as ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers.

