Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) Plans $0.19 Quarterly Dividend

Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 21st, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.1875 per share on Monday, February 1st. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%.

Globe Life has a payout ratio of 10.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Globe Life to earn $7.54 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.75 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.9%.

Get Globe Life alerts:

Shares of Globe Life stock opened at $92.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.66 billion, a PE ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. Globe Life has a 52-week low of $56.74 and a 52-week high of $111.43.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.75. Globe Life had a net margin of 15.38% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Globe Life will post 6.88 EPS for the current year.

GL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Globe Life from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Globe Life from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Globe Life from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Globe Life from $109.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Globe Life from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.29.

In other news, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.37, for a total value of $174,740.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,701,006.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Larry M. Hutchison sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total value of $1,116,180.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 678,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,230,252. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 138,055 shares of company stock worth $12,402,969. Corporate insiders own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

Globe Life Company Profile

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

Further Reading: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for Globe Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globe Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.