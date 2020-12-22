Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF (NASDAQ:QYLG) Trading Up 0.3%

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF (NASDAQ:QYLG)’s stock price rose 0.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $29.55 and last traded at $29.48. Approximately 2,662 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 3,534 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.40.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.61.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th were issued a dividend of $0.142 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.78%.

