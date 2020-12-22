Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) PT Raised to $225.00

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) had its price objective raised by Barclays from $183.00 to $225.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a buy rating on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. They set a neutral rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Global Payments from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $200.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Truist cut their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $235.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $203.69.

GPN opened at $200.42 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $189.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $178.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. Global Payments has a 52 week low of $105.54 and a 52 week high of $209.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.99 billion, a PE ratio of 119.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.17.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.05. Global Payments had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 6.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.70 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 73.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Global Payments will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director John Thompson Turner sold 1,064 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.53, for a total transaction of $202,723.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $909,399.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.93, for a total transaction of $96,465.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,416,746.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,064 shares of company stock valued at $386,769. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price Wealth LLC bought a new position in Global Payments in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its position in Global Payments by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 210 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in Global Payments in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new position in Global Payments in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in Global Payments by 1,181.8% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 282 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. 79.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions.

