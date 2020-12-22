Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the thirty-five ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty-eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $203.76.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Global Payments from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Global Payments from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Truist decreased their price target on Global Payments from $235.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Compass Point assumed coverage on Global Payments in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock.

In other news, Director John Thompson Turner sold 1,064 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.53, for a total transaction of $202,723.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $909,399.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.93, for a total value of $96,465.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,416,746.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,064 shares of company stock valued at $386,769 over the last ninety days. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in Global Payments by 1,181.8% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 282 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP boosted its position in Global Payments by 47.5% during the second quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 47,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,056,000 after purchasing an additional 15,300 shares during the last quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Global Payments during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,319,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Global Payments by 3.8% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,733,932 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $485,492,000 after purchasing an additional 100,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Global Payments by 22.8% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter. 79.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GPN opened at $200.42 on Tuesday. Global Payments has a 1-year low of $105.54 and a 1-year high of $209.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.99 billion, a PE ratio of 119.30, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $189.88 and its 200-day moving average is $178.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.05. Global Payments had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 6.75%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.70 EPS. Global Payments’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Global Payments will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions.

