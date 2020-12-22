Global Medical REIT Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 (NYSE:GMRE)

Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 16th, Fidelity reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share on Monday, January 11th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 24th.

Global Medical REIT has raised its dividend by 8.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Global Medical REIT has a dividend payout ratio of 1,142.9% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Global Medical REIT to earn $1.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 80.0%.

Shares of GMRE stock opened at $13.79 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $664.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.19 and a beta of 0.74. Global Medical REIT has a one year low of $6.98 and a one year high of $15.95.

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.43). Global Medical REIT had a negative net margin of 6.11% and a negative return on equity of 1.46%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Global Medical REIT will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on GMRE. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Global Medical REIT in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Global Medical REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.64.

Global Medical REIT Company Profile

Global Medical REIT Inc is net-lease medical office REIT that acquires purpose-built specialized healthcare facilities and leases those facilities to strong healthcare systems and physician groups with leading market share.

