Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-two brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and fifteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $94.82.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GBT shares. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Truist lowered their price objective on Global Blood Therapeutics from $78.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Raymond James lowered Global Blood Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Global Blood Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 15th.

Get Global Blood Therapeutics alerts:

In other Global Blood Therapeutics news, insider Eric Fink sold 4,532 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $271,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GBT. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Global Blood Therapeutics by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 137,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,609,000 after buying an additional 5,161 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 108,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,979,000 after purchasing an additional 7,676 shares during the period. Botty Investors LLC lifted its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Botty Investors LLC now owns 217,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,993,000 after purchasing an additional 27,130 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,200,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 74.4% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 185,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,709,000 after purchasing an additional 79,127 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.94% of the company’s stock.

GBT opened at $44.81 on Tuesday. Global Blood Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $36.49 and a 12-month high of $87.54. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.70 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.96 and a 200-day moving average of $58.15. The company has a quick ratio of 7.20, a current ratio of 7.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.25). Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 56.43% and a negative net margin of 332.94%. The firm had revenue of $37.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.07) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Global Blood Therapeutics will post -3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

About Global Blood Therapeutics

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities. It is developing its lead product candidate, Oxbryta (voxelotor) tablets, an oral, once-daily therapy for sickle cell disease (SCD).

Featured Story: Net Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Global Blood Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Blood Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.