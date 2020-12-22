Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ) & Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI) Financial Survey

Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI) and Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Red River Bancshares and Glen Burnie Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Red River Bancshares $89.69 million 4.02 $24.82 million $3.49 14.11 Glen Burnie Bancorp $15.81 million 1.76 $1.60 million N/A N/A

Red River Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than Glen Burnie Bancorp.

Risk and Volatility

Red River Bancshares has a beta of 1.02, suggesting that its stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Glen Burnie Bancorp has a beta of 0.97, suggesting that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

14.4% of Red River Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.7% of Glen Burnie Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 21.8% of Red River Bancshares shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.9% of Glen Burnie Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Red River Bancshares and Glen Burnie Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Red River Bancshares 28.83% 10.53% 1.31% Glen Burnie Bancorp 11.14% 4.61% 0.41%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Red River Bancshares and Glen Burnie Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Red River Bancshares 0 0 1 0 3.00 Glen Burnie Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Red River Bancshares presently has a consensus price target of $56.00, suggesting a potential upside of 13.73%. Given Red River Bancshares’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Red River Bancshares is more favorable than Glen Burnie Bancorp.

Dividends

Red River Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. Glen Burnie Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. Red River Bancshares pays out 6.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Red River Bancshares has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Glen Burnie Bancorp has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Summary

Red River Bancshares beats Glen Burnie Bancorp on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Red River Bancshares Company Profile

Red River Bancshares, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for Red River Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial and retail customers in Louisiana. It provides various deposit products, including checking, saving, money market accounts, and time deposits. The company also offers commercial real estate loans; one-to-four family mortgage loans and home equity lines of credit; construction and development loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as lines of credit, working capital loans, term loans, equipment financing, asset acquisition, expansion and development loans, borrowing base loans, letters of credit, and other loan products; tax-exempt loans; and consumer loans, including residential real estate loans, home equity loans, installment loans, unsecured and secured personal lines of credit, and standby letters of credit. In addition, it provides treasury management, private banking, and investment services. The company operates 25 banking centers and 32 ATMs. Red River Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Alexandria, Louisiana.

Glen Burnie Bancorp Company Profile

Glen Burnie Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for The Bank of Glen Burnie that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals, associations, partnerships, and corporations. The company accepts various deposits, including savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, demand deposit accounts, NOW checking accounts, IRA and SEP accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also provides residential and commercial real estate, construction, land acquisition and development, and secured and unsecured commercial loans, as well as consumer installment lending, such as indirect automobile lending services; and residential first and second mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, and commercial mortgage loans. In addition, the company offers ancillary products and services comprising safe deposit boxes, money orders, night depositories, automated clearinghouse transactions, automated teller machine services, and telephone and Internet banking services. Further, it provides treasury services, including wire transfer and ACH services, and debit cards; and telephone, mobile, and Internet banking services, as well as Internet bill paying services. Additionally, the company engages in the business of acquiring, holding, and disposing of real property. It serves customers in northern Anne Arundel county and surrounding areas from its main office and branch in Glen Burnie, Maryland; and branch offices in Odenton, Riviera Beach, Crownsville, Severn, Linthicum, and Severna Park, Maryland. The company also has a remote ATM located in Pasadena, Maryland. Glen Burnie Bancorp was founded in 1949 and is based in Glen Burnie, Maryland.

