Glanbia (OTCMKTS:GLAPF) Trading Up 6.1%

Glanbia plc (OTCMKTS:GLAPF) was up 6.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.50 and last traded at $10.50. Approximately 1,072 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 8,167 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.90.

Several analysts have commented on GLAPF shares. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Glanbia in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Glanbia in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.02.

Glanbia plc operates as a nutrition company. It operates through three segments: Glanbia Performance Nutrition, Glanbia Nutritionals, and Glanbia Ireland. The Glanbia Performance Nutrition segment manufactures and sells sports nutrition and lifestyle nutrition products in various formats, including powders, ready-to-eat bars and snacking foods, and ready-to-drink beverages through various channels, such as specialty retail, e-Commerce, and gyms, as well the food, drug, mass, and club channels.

