Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) PT Lowered to $625.00

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) had its price target trimmed by Truist Financial from $67.00 to $625.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on GILD. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. They set a neutral rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a hold rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. ValuEngine cut shares of Gilead Sciences from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gilead Sciences currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $94.36.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Shares of GILD opened at $58.54 on Friday. Gilead Sciences has a 1 year low of $57.04 and a 1 year high of $85.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.38 billion, a PE ratio of 60.35, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.73.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.21. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 37.77%. The firm had revenue of $6.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.20 billion. Analysts predict that Gilead Sciences will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 66.5% in the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 388 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Price Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 215.3% in the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 514 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 333.1% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 576 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. 75.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

Read More: Circuit Breakers

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.