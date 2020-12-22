Giant (GIC) Hits Market Capitalization of $120,202.06

Giant (CURRENCY:GIC) traded down 7.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 21st. In the last seven days, Giant has traded 97.1% higher against the US dollar. Giant has a market cap of $120,202.06 and $10.00 worth of Giant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Giant coin can currently be bought for $0.0142 or 0.00000062 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including $50.68, $33.89, $20.33 and $11.91.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Bonorum (BONO) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.35 or 0.00110552 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 30% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00009853 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00026112 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00011231 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00004005 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded 56% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003909 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0467 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Simple Software Solutions (SSS) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001199 BTC.

About Giant

Giant (GIC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 8th, 2018. Giant’s total supply is 8,605,593 coins and its circulating supply is 8,455,591 coins. Giant’s official Twitter account is @giant_coin. The Reddit community for Giant is /r/giantadmin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Giant is giantpay.network.

Buying and Selling Giant

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Giant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Giant should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Giant using one of the exchanges listed above.

