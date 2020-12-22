GHOSTPRISM (GHOST) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $302,477.00

GHOSTPRISM (CURRENCY:GHOST) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 22nd. During the last seven days, GHOSTPRISM has traded 19.9% higher against the dollar. GHOSTPRISM has a total market cap of $13.95 million and $302,477.00 worth of GHOSTPRISM was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GHOSTPRISM coin can now be bought for approximately $4.22 or 0.00018043 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get GHOSTPRISM alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002078 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004274 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.06 or 0.00141334 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00021959 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $170.32 or 0.00728037 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.65 or 0.00178018 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $88.10 or 0.00376577 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.61 or 0.00070994 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.03 or 0.00106982 BTC.

About GHOSTPRISM

GHOSTPRISM’s total supply is 3,304,549 coins. GHOSTPRISM’s official website is ghostxprism.com

Buying and Selling GHOSTPRISM

GHOSTPRISM can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GHOSTPRISM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GHOSTPRISM should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GHOSTPRISM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GHOSTPRISM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GHOSTPRISM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.