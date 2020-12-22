GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $946.17 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) will post $946.17 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for GFL Environmental’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $923.40 million and the highest is $967.49 million. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GFL Environmental will report full year sales of $3.23 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.17 billion to $3.29 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $4.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.98 billion to $4.17 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover GFL Environmental.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $777.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $797.36 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on GFL Environmental from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. TD Securities upped their price target on GFL Environmental from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered GFL Environmental from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. CIBC upped their price target on GFL Environmental from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on GFL Environmental from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.50.

Shares of GFL Environmental stock traded up $0.61 on Thursday, reaching $27.41. 47,769 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,248,226. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.52. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. GFL Environmental has a fifty-two week low of $11.92 and a fifty-two week high of $28.90.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in GFL Environmental by 42.0% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 205,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,366,000 after purchasing an additional 60,698 shares in the last quarter. DSAM Partners London Ltd boosted its stake in shares of GFL Environmental by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. DSAM Partners London Ltd now owns 2,382,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,652,000 after acquiring an additional 271,100 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GFL Environmental during the 3rd quarter worth about $714,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of GFL Environmental during the 3rd quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of GFL Environmental by 122.8% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 62,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 34,445 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.97% of the company’s stock.

GFL Environmental Company Profile

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in North America. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

