Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB) Holdings Decreased by Paloma Partners Management Co

Paloma Partners Management Co reduced its position in shares of Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB) by 62.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 107,986 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 183,120 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Gerdau were worth $400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Gerdau by 98.6% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 7,542 shares during the last quarter. WealthStone Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gerdau by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 17,657 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 4,443 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gerdau during the 2nd quarter valued at about $77,000. JustInvest LLC raised its stake in Gerdau by 13.3% during the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 22,068 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 2,596 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in Gerdau in the second quarter worth about $94,000. 3.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GGB. BidaskClub upgraded Gerdau from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered Gerdau from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. Bradesco Corretora raised shares of Gerdau from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Gerdau from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gerdau from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.50.

GGB stock opened at $4.77 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 2.10. Gerdau S.A. has a 52 week low of $1.65 and a 52 week high of $5.34.

Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. Gerdau had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 11.05%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Gerdau S.A. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th were issued a $0.0198 dividend. This is a positive change from Gerdau’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 9th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Gerdau’s dividend payout ratio is 44.44%.

Gerdau Company Profile

Gerdau SA provides steel products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Brazil Operations, North America Operations, South America Operations, and Special Steel Operations. The company offers semi-finished products, including billets, blooms, and slabs; common long rolled products, such as rebars, wire rods, merchant bars, light shapes, and profiles to construction and manufacturing industries; and drawn products comprises barbed and barbless fence wires, galvanized wires, fences, concrete reinforcing wire meshes, nails, and clamps.

