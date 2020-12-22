GeoPark Limited (NYSE:GPRK) Receives $19.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages

GeoPark Limited (NYSE:GPRK) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.00.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on GeoPark in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of GeoPark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GeoPark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of GeoPark from $11.50 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 5th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GPRK. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in GeoPark during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of GeoPark during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GeoPark during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GeoPark in the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Capital Impact Advisors LLC purchased a new position in GeoPark during the second quarter valued at $58,000. 30.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GPRK traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $12.60. 193,871 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 192,675. GeoPark has a 12-month low of $5.44 and a 12-month high of $22.62. The firm has a market cap of $750.00 million, a P/E ratio of -6.70 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 191.90, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.70.

GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.52). GeoPark had a negative net margin of 25.59% and a positive return on equity of 14.07%. The firm had revenue of $98.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.53 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that GeoPark will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 20th were paid a $0.0412 dividend. This is an increase from GeoPark’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 19th. GeoPark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.06%.

About GeoPark

GeoPark Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves in Chile, Colombia, Brazil, Argentina, Peru, and Ecuador. As of December 31, 2019, the company had working and/or economic interests in 31 hydrocarbons blocks, as well as shallow-offshore concession in Brazil that includes the Manati Field.

