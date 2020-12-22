Genetron (NASDAQ:GTH) Trading Down 0.6%

Genetron Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GTH)’s share price was down 0.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $13.06 and last traded at $13.28. Approximately 215,768 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 309,867 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.36.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Genetron from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 29th.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.24.

Genetron (NASDAQ:GTH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $16.49 million during the quarter.

About Genetron (NASDAQ:GTH)

Genetron Holdings Limited, a precision oncology company, engages in the cancer molecular profiling, and harnessing technologies in molecular biology and data science for cancer treatment. The company offers diagnosis and monitoring services, and early liver cancer screening services through laboratory developed tests services, such as HCCscreen, a proprietary assay for the early screening of liver cancer.

