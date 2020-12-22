GateToken Market Cap Reaches $33.09 Million (GT)

GateToken (CURRENCY:GT) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 22nd. One GateToken token can now be purchased for approximately $0.45 or 0.00001899 BTC on major exchanges. GateToken has a total market cap of $33.09 million and $19.97 million worth of GateToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, GateToken has traded up 3.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.65 or 0.00053411 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004232 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00004490 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83.33 or 0.00351916 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00017450 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.26 or 0.00030665 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004223 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002320 BTC.

About GateToken

GT is a token. Its genesis date was May 9th, 2019. GateToken’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 73,597,344 tokens. GateToken’s official Twitter account is @gatechain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for GateToken is medium.com/@gatechain . The official website for GateToken is gatechain.io

GateToken Token Trading

GateToken can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GateToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GateToken should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GateToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

