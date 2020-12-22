FY2021 EPS Estimates for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Boosted by Jefferies Financial Group

General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) – Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for General Mills in a report released on Thursday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $3.80 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.60. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for General Mills’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.06 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.90 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on GIS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of General Mills from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating on shares of General Mills in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of General Mills from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of General Mills from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. General Mills presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.82.

Shares of General Mills stock opened at $58.99 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.24 and a 200-day moving average of $61.54. General Mills has a 1-year low of $46.59 and a 1-year high of $66.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $36.06 billion, a PE ratio of 15.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.58.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.09. General Mills had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 28.46%. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GIS. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of General Mills by 10.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,578,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,303,000 after buying an additional 143,962 shares during the period. South State CORP. acquired a new stake in General Mills in the second quarter worth $239,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in General Mills in the second quarter worth $235,000. Financial Advisors Network Inc. acquired a new stake in General Mills in the second quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC acquired a new stake in General Mills in the second quarter worth $459,000. Institutional investors own 68.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 10,786 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.64, for a total transaction of $664,849.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,122 shares in the company, valued at $3,952,480.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Sean N. Walker sold 9,062 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.59, for a total transaction of $558,128.58. Following the sale, the insider now owns 66,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,113,780.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,159 shares of company stock valued at $1,606,498. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.51%.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

