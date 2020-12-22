FY2021 EPS Estimates for Community Bank System, Inc. Raised by Analyst (NYSE:CBU)

Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) – Research analysts at DA Davidson lifted their FY2021 EPS estimates for Community Bank System in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, December 18th. DA Davidson analyst R. Gunther now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $2.61 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.60.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Community Bank System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Community Bank System from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Community Bank System presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.00.

Shares of NYSE:CBU opened at $62.21 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 20.53 and a beta of 0.74. Community Bank System has a 1 year low of $47.01 and a 1 year high of $72.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $63.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The bank reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. Community Bank System had a net margin of 25.98% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The business had revenue of $152.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. Community Bank System’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBU. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Community Bank System by 143.4% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 684 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in shares of Community Bank System during the second quarter valued at about $82,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Community Bank System during the second quarter valued at about $107,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Community Bank System by 11.0% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,512 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Community Bank System during the second quarter valued at about $143,000. 63.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Community Bank System news, Director John F. Whipple sold 6,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total transaction of $425,378.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,162.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark J. Bolus sold 1,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $66,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 79,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,357,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,753 shares of company stock valued at $2,225,931 over the last quarter. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits.

