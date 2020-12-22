FY2021 EPS Estimates for AstraZeneca PLC (NYSE:AZN) Decreased by Analyst

AstraZeneca PLC (NYSE:AZN) – Stock analysts at SVB Leerink dropped their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of AstraZeneca in a note issued to investors on Monday, December 21st. SVB Leerink analyst A. Berens now expects that the company will post earnings of $2.62 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.64.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 37.72%. The business had revenue of $6.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis.

AZN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of AstraZeneca from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from $179.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, December 13th. Oddo Bhf raised shares of AstraZeneca from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “positive” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.80.

AstraZeneca stock opened at $49.68 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $130.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.34. AstraZeneca has a 1-year low of $36.15 and a 1-year high of $64.94.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 34,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,900,000 after purchasing an additional 4,715 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the 3rd quarter valued at $172,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,882,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 52.7% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 14,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 4,840 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR/Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo/Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

Featured Story: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.