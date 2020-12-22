FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Southern First Bancshares, Inc. Issued By DA Davidson (NASDAQ:SFST)

Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson lifted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Southern First Bancshares in a report issued on Monday, December 21st. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $3.15 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.07.

SFST has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet raised Southern First Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Southern First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Southern First Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Southern First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SFST opened at $35.13 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $271.84 million, a PE ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.15 and a 200-day moving average of $27.61. Southern First Bancshares has a one year low of $20.89 and a one year high of $43.00.

Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $28.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.46 million. Southern First Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 18.93%.

In other Southern First Bancshares news, Director Leighton M. Cubbage sold 1,620 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $56,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 69,581 shares in the company, valued at $2,435,335. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO R Arthur Seaver, Jr. sold 6,462 shares of Southern First Bancshares stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total transaction of $194,118.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 83,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,503,924.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,582 shares of company stock valued at $372,283. 8.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Southern First Bancshares by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 92,903 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 79.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,417 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 6,844 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,837 shares of the bank’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the period. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp bought a new stake in shares of Southern First Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at $507,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 414,462 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,010,000 after purchasing an additional 9,630 shares during the last quarter. 74.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Southern First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern First Bank that provides various banking products and services to general public in South Carolina, North Carolina, and Georgia. It accepts various deposit products that include checking accounts, commercial checking accounts, savings accounts, and other time deposits, including daily money market accounts and long-term certificates of deposit.

