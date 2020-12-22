FY2020 EPS Estimates for KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Raised by DA Davidson

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) – Research analysts at DA Davidson raised their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of KeyCorp in a research report issued on Monday, December 21st. DA Davidson analyst D. Konrad now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.14 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.07. DA Davidson also issued estimates for KeyCorp’s FY2021 earnings at $1.28 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on KeyCorp from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Wedbush downgraded KeyCorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised KeyCorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Scotiabank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on KeyCorp from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. KeyCorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.23.

Shares of KEY stock opened at $15.75 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.20. The company has a market cap of $15.38 billion, a PE ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 1.57. KeyCorp has a fifty-two week low of $7.45 and a fifty-two week high of $20.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.90.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 16.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were paid a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.70%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.11%.

In other news, Director Trina M. Evans sold 15,861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.51, for a total value of $261,865.11. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 83,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,380,566.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in KeyCorp by 522.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102 shares during the last quarter. Price Wealth LLC boosted its stake in KeyCorp by 305.7% during the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 2,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC boosted its stake in KeyCorp by 308.1% during the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 3,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,474 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.59% of the company’s stock.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp operates as bank holding company. The company operates through the following segments: Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The Consumer Bank segment offers deposit and investment products, personal finance and financial wellness services, lending, mortgage and home equity, student loan refinancing, credit card, treasury services, and business advisory services.

