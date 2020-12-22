FY2020 EPS Estimates for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Lowered by Truist Securiti

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) – Analysts at Truist Securiti cut their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Gilead Sciences in a research note issued on Thursday, December 17th. Truist Securiti analyst R. Karnauskas now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of $6.60 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $6.74. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Gilead Sciences’ Q4 2020 earnings at $1.69 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $6.80 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on GILD. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Gilead Sciences from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $86.00 target price (up from $84.00) on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Gilead Sciences from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Gilead Sciences from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.36.

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock opened at $58.54 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $60.11 and a 200-day moving average of $66.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 3.15. The company has a market capitalization of $73.38 billion, a PE ratio of 60.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.52. Gilead Sciences has a 1-year low of $57.04 and a 1-year high of $85.97.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.21. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 37.77% and a net margin of 5.48%. The company had revenue of $6.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.20 billion.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GILD. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 14.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 115,834,270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,912,289,000 after buying an additional 14,619,279 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 141.9% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,528,157 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $810,036,000 after buying an additional 6,175,064 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 133.1% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,142,381 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $324,947,000 after buying an additional 2,936,687 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 145.8% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,785,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $190,810,000 after buying an additional 1,652,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 14.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,602,538 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $969,640,000 after buying an additional 1,582,739 shares during the last quarter. 75.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

