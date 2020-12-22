FY2020 EPS Estimates for Finning International Inc. (FTT.TO) Increased by Analyst (TSE:FTT)

Finning International Inc. (FTT.TO) (TSE:FTT) – Analysts at Raymond James raised their FY2020 earnings estimates for Finning International Inc. (FTT.TO) in a note issued to investors on Friday, December 18th. Raymond James analyst B. Fast now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.15 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.11. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Finning International Inc. (FTT.TO)’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.39 EPS.

Get Finning International Inc. (FTT.TO) alerts:

Finning International Inc. (FTT.TO) (TSE:FTT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.26 by C$0.11. The business had revenue of C$1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.52 billion.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on FTT. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Finning International Inc. (FTT.TO) from C$23.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Finning International Inc. (FTT.TO) from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. TD Securities cut Finning International Inc. (FTT.TO) from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$27.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Finning International Inc. (FTT.TO) from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Finning International Inc. (FTT.TO) from C$27.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th.

FTT stock opened at C$27.19 on Monday. Finning International Inc. has a 1-year low of C$10.59 and a 1-year high of C$28.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$25.36 and a 200-day moving average price of C$21.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.30, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.41 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.04.

About Finning International Inc. (FTT.TO)

Finning International Inc engages in selling, servicing, and renting heavy equipment, and power and energy systems in Canada, the United States, South America, the United Kingdom, and Ireland. It offers tractors, off-highway trucks, drills, electric rope shovels, hydraulic excavators and draglines, backhoe loaders, excavators, forklifts, articulated trucks, loaders, log loaders, tree harvesters, skidders, motor graders, paving products, compactors, wheel tractor-scrapers, pipe layers, extensive underground equipment, and other products.

Featured Article: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Finning International Inc. (FTT.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Finning International Inc. (FTT.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.