FY2020 EPS Estimates for Bryn Mawr Bank Co. Raised by Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:BMTC)

Bryn Mawr Bank Co. (NASDAQ:BMTC) – Analysts at Piper Sandler raised their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Bryn Mawr Bank in a report issued on Wednesday, December 16th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Whitman now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.49 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.44. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Bryn Mawr Bank’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.65 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.56 EPS.

Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $56.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.70 million. Bryn Mawr Bank had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 5.58%.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Boenning Scattergood raised shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. ValuEngine raised Bryn Mawr Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. BidaskClub raised Bryn Mawr Bank from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bryn Mawr Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised Bryn Mawr Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:BMTC opened at $29.49 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $588.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.77 and a beta of 0.92. Bryn Mawr Bank has a 52 week low of $22.20 and a 52 week high of $41.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.16 and a 200 day moving average of $27.74.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Bryn Mawr Bank in the second quarter valued at $55,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Bryn Mawr Bank by 48.9% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,650 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in Bryn Mawr Bank in the third quarter valued at $115,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Bryn Mawr Bank by 529.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,670 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 3,928 shares during the last quarter. 66.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Michael W. Harrington bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.43 per share, with a total value of $91,290.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,237 shares in the company, valued at $554,951.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Michael Laplante bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.20 per share, for a total transaction of $45,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at $45,300. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 2nd were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 30th. Bryn Mawr Bank’s payout ratio is 34.84%.

About Bryn Mawr Bank

Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for The Bryn Mawr Trust Company that provides commercial and retail banking services to individual and business customers. It operates in two segments, Wealth Management and Banking. The company accepts deposit products, including interest-bearing demand accounts, wholesale time deposits, retail time deposits, savings accounts, noninterest-bearing deposits, money market accounts, and wholesale non-maturity deposits.

