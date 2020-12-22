FY2020 Earnings Estimate for Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) Issued By Piper Sandler

Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) – Analysts at Piper Sandler raised their FY2020 earnings estimates for Ready Capital in a note issued to investors on Friday, December 18th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Love now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $1.75 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.74. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Ready Capital’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.34 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.42 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.37 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on RC. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Ready Capital from $12.50 to $14.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Ready Capital from $12.00 to $14.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. TheStreet cut shares of Ready Capital from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ready Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.54.

Shares of Ready Capital stock opened at $12.37 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. Ready Capital has a 52 week low of $3.92 and a 52 week high of $16.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $673.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.38 and a beta of 0.99.

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.21. Ready Capital had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 9.82%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ready Capital by 83.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 54,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 24,830 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ready Capital by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 282,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,456,000 after buying an additional 15,120 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ready Capital by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 247,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,148,000 after buying an additional 23,386 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Ready Capital by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 40,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 6,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Ready Capital by 2,510.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 4,293 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.75% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Ready Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.32%. Ready Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.92%.

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services small balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, and residential mortgage loans, as well as mortgage backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments.

