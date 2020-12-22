FY2020 Earnings Estimate for CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) Issued By Capital One Financial

CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial lifted their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for CareTrust REIT in a research report issued on Thursday, December 17th. Capital One Financial analyst D. Bernstein now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $1.37 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.35. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for CareTrust REIT’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.44 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.59 EPS.

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.10). CareTrust REIT had a return on equity of 8.74% and a net margin of 45.10%.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet raised CareTrust REIT from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. ValuEngine raised CareTrust REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut CareTrust REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. KeyCorp raised CareTrust REIT from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised CareTrust REIT from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.89.

Shares of CareTrust REIT stock opened at $22.92 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.96 and a beta of 1.09. CareTrust REIT has a 1 year low of $7.16 and a 1 year high of $23.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CTRE. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT by 37.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 171,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,029,000 after acquiring an additional 47,027 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CareTrust REIT in the second quarter valued at about $250,000. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT by 15.0% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 213,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,658,000 after buying an additional 27,800 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT by 51.9% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 19,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 6,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT by 15.6% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 27,875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 3,772 shares during the last quarter. 79.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. CareTrust REIT’s payout ratio is presently 73.53%.

About CareTrust REIT

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

