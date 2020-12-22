Futura Medical plc (FUM.L) (LON:FUM) Shares Gap Down to $15.00

Futura Medical plc (FUM.L) (LON:FUM)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $15.00, but opened at $14.50. Futura Medical plc (FUM.L) shares last traded at $14.97, with a volume of 69,850 shares traded.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 15.18 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 15.76. The stock has a market cap of £36.77 million and a PE ratio of -5.98.

About Futura Medical plc (FUM.L) (LON:FUM)

Futura Medical plc, a pharmaceutical company, researches and develops pharmaceutical drugs and medical devices for the consumer healthcare markets focusing on sexual health and pain relief management. The company offers CSD500, a condom that contains erectogenic gel. It is also developing MED3000, a topical gel for the treatment of erectile dysfunction that has completed Phase III clinical trials.

