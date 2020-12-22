Fusion (FSN) Reaches Market Cap of $8.68 Million

Fusion (CURRENCY:FSN) traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 22nd. Fusion has a market capitalization of $8.68 million and $1.62 million worth of Fusion was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Fusion has traded down 17.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Fusion token can now be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00000769 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cobinhood, IDEX, Liquid and Ethfinex.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Fusion alerts:

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,040.30 or 0.98257618 BTC.

DAO.Casino (BET) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded 25.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Joulecoin (XJO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Tigercoin (TGC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

PitisCoin (PTS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000011 BTC.

C-Bit (XCT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CaliphCoin (CALC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Sharkcoin (SAK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

About Fusion

FSN is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 20th, 2018. Fusion’s total supply is 65,744,164 tokens and its circulating supply is 48,174,407 tokens. Fusion’s official Twitter account is @FusionFSN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Fusion is /r/FusionFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Fusion’s official message board is medium.com/@fusionprotocol . The official website for Fusion is fusion.org

Buying and Selling Fusion

Fusion can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Ethfinex, Liquid, IDEX, Bibox and Cobinhood. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fusion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fusion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fusion using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Fusion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fusion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.